Coronavirus pandemic poses disproportionate employment challenges for individuals with disabilities

By Candice Williams

The Detroit News

People across the nation are facing financial challenges as they grapple with job loss, reduced work hours and lengthy furloughs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. For individuals with mental or developmental disabilities, the employment obstacles, already more numerous, have been exacerbated.

Employment advocates across the country are working to overcome challenges amid the pandemic to keep their clients engaged in training and employed. They’re balancing the availability of jobs with the safety of their clients and the comfort levels of their families.

“Employment is a struggle right now, and if you have a disability, it’s even harder,” said Holly Ewing, a program manager for the Center for People with Disabilities, a nonprofit that seeks to help people of all disabilities live independently through support and services. “The more help you need, the harder it is.”

Ewing, who is based in Thornton, helps to manage the nonprofit disability service’s programs in Boulder County, as well as the programs in offices across northern Colorado.

Of the 12 people from Boulder County who are working with the Center for People with Disabilities, three lost work because of the pandemic. According to Ewing, one lost their job as a direct result of the virus, while two others initially decreased their hours, but then resigned due to health concerns. Several others have chosen to wait to search for work. In late July and early August, three of those 12 were able to start working again.

Many people with disabilities work front-line jobs in grocery stores, retail operations and at medical facilities.

“For the individuals that are working part time, they’ve really taken a hit. A lot of people have been laid off, furloughed or those positions closed,” Ewing said. “Other people with disabilities are also struggling because maybe their health issue puts them at high risk, so they need to be very careful. There are a number of people whose physicians told them, ‘You should not be going out into the community.’”

These challenges — combined with disability support agencies facing their own layoffs, meaning less help is available to individuals with disabilities; service cuts to the transportation systems, which many people with disabilities rely on to get around; and less job availability — make for a host of obstacles for those searching for a job, Ewing said.

The Boulder County trends are ones seen in other parts of the country.

In Dearborn Heights, Mich., Brent Mikulski is president and CEO of Services to Enhance Potential, a nonprofit that offers training to people with developmental disabilities and connects them with internships and jobs

“In February and March, the COVID pandemic really knocked the legs from underneath us,” Mikulski said. “We had businesses that were sincere in their interest in working to hire individuals. We were in the process of placing somebody there. They were forced to shut and lay off staff, shutter staff that used to be working. Our folks were part of that layoff.”

Mikulski said of the 200 individuals STEP placed in jobs last year, about 20 clients kept their jobs during the government-ordered shutdown of nonessential businesses.

Despite the job losses, STEP says it’s placed clients in jobs at 14 different companies since March including fast food, packaging, environmental services and customer service. It’s been a slow return to work, but there’s progress, Mikulski said.

“We’ve shifted what they’re interested in, qualified for,” he said. “It’s picking up. As businesses continue to look for staff I think we’re going to be in a good position to help those folks.”

Statistically, people with developmental disabilities have had a tougher time finding employment.

In 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that nationally 19.3 percent of persons with a disability were employed and that in contrast 66.3% of the employment-population ratio were people without a disability.

Developmental disabilities include autism, cerebral palsy, intellectual disability and learning disorders. The Centers for Disease Control defines a disability as “any condition of the body or mind” that makes interaction and activities difficult.

Concerns about training and employment for individuals with developmental disabilities amid the pandemic exist across the country, said Donna Meltzer, CEO of nonprofit National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities.

One fear is that with millions of Americans out of work due to the pandemic, people with disabilities may be the last group of people to find jobs, she said.

“It may take years for our employment infrastructure to rebound,” she said. “Jobs will be scarce and many who had jobs may find that job is no longer open to them. Education that leads to work is also greatly impacted, and a cohort of students who were moving forward from school to work or on to higher ed may lose those opportunities permanently. Until there is a vaccine, many will not feel safe navigating the community and choose instead to stay home — our challenge is to find ways to balance safety, health and community.”

Another challenge Meltzer said organizations are working through is that students are impacted by the lack of technology to learn remotely.

Employment decreases vulnerability because it reduces food insecurity and increases the likelihood of access to health insurance and health care, said Erin Riehle, director of Project Search, a Cincinnati-based school-to-work program for people with disabilities with an international network.

Riehle says employers, including hospitals, retirement communities and grocery stores, are provided safety training and equipment to pass on to employees. Employers can provide more suitable equipment for employees with medical vulnerabilities and possibly change the location of their employee’s work assignment if needed, Riehle said.

“There’s many accommodations that can be put in place in the workplace, which ultimately may keep you more active and less vulnerable,” she said.

Laquita Parker, 46, of Detroit, transitioned from an internship with StoneCrest Center in Detroit to her first permanent job there as a dietary aide.

Her responsibilities at the in-patient mental treatment center include preparing beverages and plating desserts and salads for the patients.

“I like the atmosphere,” she said. “I like the people there. I like the work that I do at StoneCrest.”

Parker is among five dietary aides working at StoneCrest after internships through STEP.

“It’s working well with them,” said Bryan Henderson, food service director at StoneCrest. “There was a time when we lost a lot of people during COVID and before that we were working shorthanded. Our STEP people really were the backbone for us and kept us in the game.”

While Parker has been able to keep her job, others are looking for a new ones.

Peter Yezback, a STEP client, said he hopes to return to work soon. The 65-year-old Livonia, Mich., resident lost his job collecting trash in the halls at Fox Run retirement community earlier this year when the pandemic hit.

Yezback said he wants to work as a dishwasher at a restaurant near his house in the mornings. He said he feels good when he works, and he likes to “keep my hands going.”

Yezback’s sister, Joan Yezback, said work has been fulfilling for her brother.

“He feels so much better about himself,” she said.

Peter Yezback has started to return to STEP classes for in-person training. His classes in previous weeks were held via Zoom.

“I just think it’s so important for him to get out, although it’s kind of scary,” Joan Yezback said. “But still, you gotta do it.”

Health concerns

Kelly Rockwell, co-founder and president of nonprofit Mi Work Matters, said there’s a waiting list of people hoping to work at the organization’s Anastasia and Katie’s Coffee Shop in Livonia, staffed by people with developmental disabilities.

Late last year Anastasia and Katie’s Coffee Shop and Cafe opened with much fanfare and business was really good, Rockwell said. Then COVID came to Michigan. The cafe shop technically didn’t have to close its doors because it served food, but the organization needed time to regroup, Rockwell said.

“It’s constantly shifting ground,” she said. “That’s how it feels.”

There were eight employees with developmental disabilities working at the coffee shop before the closure, Rockwell said. Four returned and there was one new hire. The others plan to return when they feel comfortable, given there is space.

A hesitancy in returning to the workforce stems from some with developmental disabilities with underlying medical conditions, Rockwell said. There are also family members to consider.

“And a lot of our employees either live with their family and they depend on their family for transportation or they have direct caregivers,” she said. “Their family members could be older or have high-risk situations where they don’t want to be out and about. It’s a family decision.”

For those choosing not to work due to the pandemic, the emotional and social impact is devastating, Rockwell said.

“They feel conflicted because they want to come back to work, but their comfort level for safety isn’t there,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking really, because the social-isolation piece is a huge concern. Everybody is getting a taste of that now. We’re all much more socially isolated now and it’s not a great feeling.”

Staff writer Kelsey Hammon contributed to this report.