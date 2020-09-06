Jamal Murray’s shoes: The story behind Breonna Taylor, George Floyd-inspired kicks

When Adrian Rocha packed up Jamal Murray’s hand-painted, custom kicks, he had no idea if he would ever see them again.

The Oregon-based artist customizes shoes for a hobby, and before the NBA playoffs began, Rocha had never worked on a pair for a professional athlete.

It was with mild surprise when a friend of his, who used to work at Adidas, asked if he was interested in painting Breonna Taylor and George Floyd on a pair of personalized kicks. The concept, Rocha said, originated with one of Murray’s cousins.

Until now, Rocha’s custom jobs tended to land in wedding presents, not the hands of high-profile NBA stars like Murray.

“I was surprised who they were for,” Rocha said. “I didn’t think, when I sent them out, I kind of had doubts. I was like, ‘I wonder if he’s actually going to wear them or not.’”

Murray first wore them in Game 4 of Denver’s first-round series against the Jazz. The Nuggets were down 2-1 at that point and had been blown out by a combined 56 points in the prior two games. With Taylor on his left shoe and George on his right, Murray set a franchise postseason record with 50 points that night in a two-point loss.

Two games later, after Murray splashed 42 points on the Jazz in the Game 5 win, Murray and his shoes drew national attention.

Game 6 was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27, before an unprecedented work stoppage ground the NBA’s bubble experiment to a halt. Beginning with the Milwaukee Bucks’ refusal to take the court the day before, players weren’t willing to keep hooping as if everything outside of the bubble was normal.

The Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin was a tipping point. While Murray wore “Freedom” on the back of his jersey, and others promoted “Black Lives Matter” on theirs, players couldn’t stomach that the most visible show of frustration inside the bubble were cursory, NBA-approved messages.

Not only did the three-day pause raise questions over whether the season would – or even should – continue, it yielded concrete results. The league and the NBPA committed to increasing access to voting in addition to advocating for the end of qualified immunity.

Behind the scenes, Murray encouraged his teammates to finish the season, a league source said. While players across the league grappled with the choice of staying or leaving, Murray’s conviction didn’t waver. Murray believed that to promote what the players were fighting for, they needed a platform.

Simultaneously, the Nuggets were still on the brink of elimination heading into Game 6, which was eventually rescheduled days later.

Murray recognized the extraordinary pressure and authored arguably the finest moment of his career. Wearing the shoes for a third straight game, he harnessed everything from the emotional pause and channeled it into a second 50-point masterpiece to save the Nuggets’ season.

Anyone who’s watched Murray closely knew there was something special about that night. The emotion he wore, after buzzing around defenders for layups or sinking nine 3-pointers, was unlike anything he’d ever shown.

And then it all came pouring out in perhaps the defining moment of the bubble for Denver.

“These shoes mean a lot,” Murray said in the first answer of his viral postgame interview. “In life, you find things that hold value to you, and things to fight for. And we found something worth fighting for, as an NBA, as a collective unit. And I use these shoes as a symbol to me to keep fighting. … They give me a lot of power.”

“We found something we’re fighting for as the NBA, as a collective unit…and I use these shoes as a symbol to keep fighting all around the world.” – Jamal Murray after Denver's Game 6 win. pic.twitter.com/rkwPn9QuHX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 31, 2020

TNT cameras zoomed in on Murray’s shoes and showed the peeling paint of three games’ worth of use.

Rocha, though, had only made one pair. For six hours, Rocha had locked himself in his workroom with his acrylic paints, pouring time and energy into the portraits.

“I think it translated into him, and then you saw what he did,” said Rocha.

Nearly a week after his shoes went viral, Rocha still has “pinch-me” moments when he sees his work on social media.

“I still can’t (believe it),” he said. “… To go from painting them, looking at the picture, and putting it on the shoe. It was kind of surreal like, ‘Oh my god,’ I had that shoe in my hand and I was working on it … And then hearing what he had to say about how the shoes inspired him to play his best.”

Rocha admitted he’s more of a soccer fan than a basketball fan, but the connection with Murray’s inspiring moment has him re-evaluating. And if he ever gets the chance, he said he’d relish the opportunity to talk to Murray about what those shoes meant to him.

For now, Murray has more work to do. And more fights to win.

“These shoes give me life,” he said. “Even though these people are gone, they give me life. They help me find strength.”