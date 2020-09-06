GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Man found dead in vehicle Saturday near…

NewsBoulder Area news

Man found dead in vehicle Saturday near Nederland; death is not believed to be suspicious

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County authorities are investigating after an elderly man was found dead in a vehicle Saturday.

The man’s vehicle was located in the Gordon Gulch campground just north of Nederland, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities do not think the man’s death was suspicious and said that there is no threat to the public.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office investigators and detectives responded to the scene for investigation, according to the release.

The man’s identity, along with the cause and manner of his death, will be determined by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office, the release said.

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Colorado Rolfing & Healing Arts

    If you often experience migraine headaches, chronic neck and back pain or fatigue, CranioSacral therapy may be the help you...
  2. Discovery Ridge In Superior

    Are you looking for a new home that matches your unique lifestyle? Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior...
  3. Age 55+ Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  4. Like A NYC Deli, But In Longmont

    Your Butcher, Frank continues to make new fans with all the amazingly tasty selections. It’s like a NYC deli, but...
  5. Lower Your Utility Bills

    Want to know how you can lower your utility bills? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating can help! Their plumbing and heating...