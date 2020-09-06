GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder's Conference on World Affairs

CU Boulder’s Conference on World Affairs announces online fall speaker lineup

The University of Colorado Boulder Conference on World Affairs has announced its online fall speaker lineup.

The event is Sept. 10 and 11 and will feature A’shanti F. Gholar, Steven Olikara and Roger McNamee. The full schedule of CWA speakers is available at colorado.edu/cwa/cwa-virtual-schedule-events.

McNamee is the author of the New York Times best-selling book “Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe.” He is also a Silicon Valley investor. He will speak at 4 p.m. Sept. 10.

Olikara is a political entrepreneur and founder and president of the Millennial Action Project. According to their website, their mission is to “activate young leaders to bridge the partisan divide and transform American politics.” His presentation begins at 2 p.m. Sept. 11.

Gholar is the president of Emerge, an organization that encourages and supports Democratic women who are running for office. She will speak at 4 p.m. Sept. 11.

Earlier this year, the CWA team announced they would host an online event in the fall, instead of in the spring, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, CWA Student Program Chair Lauren Daniels said, “Since CWA 2020 had to be made drastically smaller due to COVID-19, we didn’t want people to have to wait until the 2021 conference in order to get the CWA experience they look forward to.”

Kathryn Bistodeau

