Longmont to launch this year’s volunteer Clean Up, Green Up program Sept. 19

Longmont is inviting residents interested in volunteering to help clean up trash from city parks and greenways to show up and sign up on Saturday, Sept. 19, at this year’s kick-off of the city’s annual “Clean Up, Green Up” program.

The event is set for 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Longmont city government’s Sunset Campus, 7 S. Sunset St.

The Clean Up, Green Up program, which normally occurs in April, was delayed this year because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic but now is set for Sept. 19 to Oct. 10.

The program helps “keep our community beautiful and trash free,” Longmont staff says on the program’s website, tinyurl.com/rxbo5ut.

Community groups, businesses, schools, neighborhoods, families, and individuals participate. Volunteers choose a neighborhood, a park, a trail, an open space area or a street or alley to clean up, or the city’s Clean Up, Green Up coordinator can assign an area.

People attending the Sept. 19 kick-off event will have a chance to meet other volunteers, look at a map and sign up for volunteer opportunities between Sept. 19 and Oct. 10, city officials said in a news release. Refreshments will be provided.

People and representatives of community organizations who cannot make it to the kickoff can still participate through Oct. 10. For information, they can email Lore Blattner, the program coordinator, at lore.blattner@longmontcolorado.gov.