Rocky Mountain National Park closes Trail Ridge Road, Old Fall River Road due to fire concerns

Rocky Mountain National Park closed Old Fall River Road late Saturday night and announced Trail Ridge Road at 3 p.m. Sunday due to fire concerns.

The Cameron Peak Fire moved south into the remote northern part of Rocky Mountain National Park late Saturday, according to information from Kyle Patterson, park spokeswoman.

Because of the hot weather and winds, critical fire conditions and active fire behavior, Trail Ridge Road closed due to the potential of heavy smoke on the road and low visibility, Patterson announced. Trail Ridge is closing at Forest Canyon Overlook on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.

Old Fall River Road closed late last night in Rocky Mountain National Park “due to an abundance of caution” in light of the weather and fire conditions, and will remain be closed until further notice, Patterson reported.

The trailhead at Chapin Pass is closed too, as are the North Fork, North Boundary and Stormy Peaks trails in the northeast area of the park and 16 additional wilderness campsites in these areas.

“Because red flag warnings are in place through Monday, changing conditions could bring additional closures, Patterson said.