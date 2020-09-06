GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Rocky Mountain National Park closes Trail Ridge…

Latest News

Rocky Mountain National Park closes Trail Ridge Road, Old Fall River Road due to fire concerns

Old Fall River Road rises to the Fall River Pass by the Alpine Visitor Center. The road reopened for the season on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Jackie Hutchins/Loveland Reporter-Herald file)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Rocky Mountain National Park closed Old Fall River Road late Saturday night and announced Trail Ridge Road at 3 p.m. Sunday due to fire concerns.

The Cameron Peak Fire moved south into the remote northern part of Rocky Mountain National Park late Saturday, according to information from Kyle Patterson, park spokeswoman.

Because of the hot weather and winds, critical fire conditions and active fire behavior, Trail Ridge Road  closed due to the potential of heavy smoke on the road and low visibility, Patterson announced. Trail Ridge is closing at Forest Canyon Overlook on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.

Old Fall River Road closed late last night in Rocky Mountain National Park “due to an abundance of caution” in light of the weather and fire conditions, and will remain be closed until further notice, Patterson reported.

The trailhead at Chapin Pass is closed too, as are the North Fork, North Boundary and Stormy Peaks trails in the northeast area of the park and 16 additional wilderness campsites in these areas.

“Because red flag warnings are in place through Monday, changing conditions could bring additional closures, Patterson said.

Reporter Herald Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Colorado Rolfing & Healing Arts

    If you often experience migraine headaches, chronic neck and back pain or fatigue, CranioSacral therapy may be the help you...
  2. Discovery Ridge In Superior

    Are you looking for a new home that matches your unique lifestyle? Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior...
  3. Age 55+ Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  4. Like A NYC Deli, But In Longmont

    Your Butcher, Frank continues to make new fans with all the amazingly tasty selections. It’s like a NYC deli, but...
  5. Lower Your Utility Bills

    Want to know how you can lower your utility bills? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating can help! Their plumbing and heating...