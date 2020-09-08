Boulder County braces for snow, outages

The early winter storm expected overnight Monday on the heels of weekend temperatures climbing to the 90s now is expected to linger longer over the Front Range.

Record cold temperatures are expected as a cold front moved into the area Monday night, bringing the chance of freezing temperatures and snow accumulation.

Local meteorologist Matt Kelsch wrote in a weather update Monday that the storm’s progression is expected to be slower than initially thought, meaning the chance of accumulating snow will likely extend well into Tuesday night.

Temperatures were expected to drop quickly behind a cold front Monday evening with snow starting shortly after midnight over the higher mountains and foothills, according to a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service.

“North winds at 20-35 mph have developed behind a shallow cold front moving through Denver at 5 p.m.,” NWS Boulder tweeted at 5:01 p.m. “A stronger push of colder air with gusts up to 60 mph will move from Wyoming to Denver between 6 and 9 p.m This front will bring northeast winds up into the mountains as well.”

Kelsch wrote that most of Boulder and Broomfield counties could expect between 4 and 9 inches of snow, but said Longmont is likely to see less, between 1 and 5 inches.

Snow is expected to fall through Tuesday morning, with accumulating snow expected along the Front Range, I-25 corridor and adjacent plains, according to meteorologists. Snow falling on trees that are still in full leaf may cause branches and limbs to break, resulting in scattered power outages.

Roads could become slippery and slushy in the mountains and foothills, the NWS warns. The weather system is expected to weaken Wednesday with snowfall coming to an end and driving conditions improving throughout the day.

The winter storm warning will stay in effect through noon Wednesday.

Clouds and precipitation are likely by about midnight Monday along the foothills from west Denver suburbs northward and are expected to spread south and east during the night, Kelsch said.

Rain will likely change to snow before 3 a.m. in Cheyenne, between 4 and 7 a.m. from Fort Collins to Denver, and after sunrise as the storm moves south, Kelsch said in his update. Snow may be heavy at times Tuesday and become more intermittent as it continues through part, or all, of Tuesday night.

In Boulder, a high of 34 and low of 27 are expected for Tuesday, according to the NWS, and a high of 38 and low of 32 are expected for Wednesday. In Longmont, the NWS forecasts a high of 36 and a low of 29 on Tuesday, and a high of 39 and a low of 32 on Wednesday.

If travel is necessary, officials suggest keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in the vehicle in case of an emergency. Latest Colorado road conditions can be found by calling 511.