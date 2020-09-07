Boulder County commissioners to begin hearing 2021 budget proposals

Boulder County commissioners on Thursday are expected to begin hearing county department presentations about proposed spending in the county’s 2021 budget.

The public can observe the Board of County Commissioners’ virtual budget meetings during the next several weeks using the county’s open meetings portal, tinyurl.com/y4fal8js, although the formal opportunity for people to call in public-hearing comments isn’t scheduled until Oct. 27.

However, residents can submit comments at any time on a form available online at bit.ly/2QXDzwu or by sending comments by mail to Boulder County Commissioners’ Office, P.O. Box 471, Boulder, CO 80306, or by calling 303-441-3500.

At the start of the commissioners’ annual three-month-long budget review and adoption process, Boulder County’s Office of Financial Management typically does not present its own overall set of recommendations about funding all or parts of what county government departments and offices are seeking, including offices headed by other elected county officials such as the sheriff, the coroner, the county treasurer, the county assessor, the county clerk and recorder, the county surveyor and the district attorney, as well as those departments under the direct jurisdiction of the commissioners.

The Office of Financial Management is scheduled to present its recommendations for the overall 2021 spending package on Oct. 13, two weeks before the public hearing.

The commissioners are scheduled to conduct a Nov. 10 work session to consider all proposed budget items and to provide funding directives to its budget staff, which is to bring the resulting 2021 budget measures back to the board for consideration and formal adoption votes on Dec. 8, under the schedule announced in the past week.

Under state law, Colorado counties must adopt a budget by Dec. 15 for the following calendar year.

Last December, the commissioners adopted a $439.9 million Boulder County budget for 2020, up from a $432.5 million 2019 budget. Details about the current year’s’ Boulder County budgets can be viewed online, through links on the budget webpage at tinyurl.com/y7nscjac.

Boulder County’s 2021 budget

Boulder County government’s tentative schedule for reviewing spending requests and adopting a 2021 budget:

1 p.m. Thursday: Budget Officer Aaron Pratt’s and County Administrator Jana Petersen’s budget presentations. Commissioners also are expected to hear a separate presentation about proposed 2021 capital improvements projects from Jeff Maxwell, the county’s public works director, and Shawn Bleam, the county’s information technology director. While the public can watch this meeting remotely, no public testimony will be taken.

1 p.m. Oct. 13: The county’s budget officer is expected to present the Office of Financial Management’s budget recommendations. No public testimony will be taken. The recommended 2021 budget will be posted on the budget webpage at tinyurl.com/y7nscjac just before the Oct. 13 meeting.

tinyurl.com/y7nscjac 3 p.m. Oct. 27: Public hearing on the staff-recommended 2021 budget.

2 p.m. Nov. 10: Commissioners’ budget work session. People can watch that work session online, but no public testimony will be taken.

2 p.m. Dec. 8: 2021 budget adoption. No public testimony will be taken.

The dates and times are subject to change. Residents should consult the online calendar for county commissioners meetings at tinyurl.com/y4fal8js for any updates to the schedule.