Boulder County reports 4 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County reported four new coronavirus cases Monday — a sizable drop compared to the 65 new cases reported Sunday.

No new deaths were reported on Labor Day.

The 65 new cases reported Sunday was the highest singe-day increase recorded so far in Boulder County, based on past Daily Camera reporting.

University of Colorado Boulder’s online dashboard was not updated Sunday or Monday. The next update of its on-campus testing is expected Tuesday morning.

But CU Boulder on Saturday announced 49 new positive coronavirus tests, bringing the university to more than 100 cases of the virus since the fall semester began and 87 since it announced it had detected the virus in wastewater testing in four dorms.

Boulder County Public Health asked residents to maintain social distancing and wear face masks over the holiday weekend. After July 4, the county saw a 64% increase in the average five-day rolling average of coronavirus cases, according to a tweet.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there have been 59,487 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,973 deaths among cases and of those, 1,623 deaths were due to COVID-19. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 750,290 people have been tested. According to state data, 7,142 people have been hospitalized.