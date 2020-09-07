Cameron Peak Fire grows 24,762 acres on Sunday to reach 59,051 total

The Cameron Peak Fire grew 24,762 acres from Sunday to Monday to reach a total of 59,051 acres, with firefighters facing extreme fire behavior on the north and east fronts of the blaze burning west of Fort Collins.

The fire crossed Pingree Park Road, spread further into Rocky Mountain National Park and was threatening homes along Pingree Park, the Upper Buckhorn and Colo. 14. It was burning hot and aggressively, torching trees, threatening homes and blanketing the region with smoke and ash.

“It’s really running,” Sheriff Justin Smith said in a Monday afternoon briefing. “You’ve seen the numbers … It’s fair to say that the thing keeps growing exponentially. I’m here today because we’re getting to the point that it’s getting into areas with structures and we’ve had to pull the pin on evacuations at a greater level than we ever expected.”

These include new voluntary evacuations for Glen Haven, Storm Mountain and County Road 27 between Masonville and Buckskin Heights.

The fire is being managed by a federal team with crews from local, state and national levels. It sparked on Aug. 13, and the cause is still listed as under investigation, growing and challenging fire crews for nearly a month before exploding over the weekend.

“You can’t be up in the area and not understand the seriousness”

Sheriff Smith said, in 30 years in the area, he’s never seen a fire that is raining ash far and wide, casting a smoky layer that limits visibility and settling an orange glow across the region. The ash falling on the fire site is bigger and more ominous than that in cities, he described.

“You can’t be up in the area and not understand the seriousness and threat,” Smith said in an afternoon briefing. “It’s a bit overwhelming when you’re in it because you have no idea what’s a mile or two away. You don’t know what’s coming next.”

The fire that Smith described as full of energy and surprises, has grown 34,289 acres in just two days, doubling in size, and on Sunday ran across 10 total miles. It is actively burning in areas with homes, some of which are under what Smith described as “imminent threat,” leading to more evacuations Monday.

Crews were on defense, protecting homes and other structures, and fire commanders had requested an additional 50 engine crews from the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control to help save homes. About 25 had arrived by late afternoon on Monday.

Structure protection crews were based along Colo. 14 and Pingree Park Road as well as in areas to the north on Monday.

“Overall, we’re holding our own right now,” said Jake Livingston, operations planning officer. “We are in a defensive posture, waiting and hoping that we get the (cooler and snowy) weather that’s going to come in sooner than later and that the winds that are going to be here … right before we get the moisture don’t affect us too badly.”

“I’m coming down with some hope”

As the fire continued to burn Monday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office added several mandatory evacuations, including additional stretches along Colo. 14, on Rist Canyon Road, and in the Red Feather and Crystal Lakes areas.

Voluntary evacuations were ordered in Glen Haven and Storm Mountain and on County Road 27 from Masonville to Buckskin Heights.

Other previous evacuations, some mandatory and some voluntary, also remain in place. Full details and a map are available at nocoalert.org.

The Sheriff’s Office could not say how many total people have been evacuated, but spokesman David Moore said it was safe to say “thousands.” The county has issued 7,657 notifications to contact numbers, but that does not compute to households or residents because some may be notified at more than one phone number or email and others may be people who signed up to be notified because they work in the area or like to camp, hike or hunt there, Moore explained.

Red flag fire conditions in place Saturday, Sunday and Monday caused massive fire growth — 34,645 acres in just two days. It jumped almost 10,000 acres from Saturday to Sunday and just under 25,000 acres from Sunday to Monday morning. That growth and the potential to continue to grow fast and wide, if conditions are right, led to the evacuations, said Smith.

“This fire is very personal for everybody up there,” Smith said. “They’ve been through a lot between the fires and the floods over the last decade. To see it come in there is difficult, but I’m coming down (from the fire site) with some hope, seeing what’s been done for structure protection.”

And though firefighters are not “out of the woods” and the flames are burning in areas with homes, Smith said, no structures have been reported destroyed as of Monday afternoon.

The winds are expected to blow in a wintry storm on Monday night that will drop temperatures below freezing and leave behind up to 12 inches of snow on the fire on Tuesday. However, fire officials said that temperatures will gradually rise the rest of the week and it will not take long for the area to once again dry out and the fire activity to increase.

“It’s going to as we say park the fire and give us the opportunity to be a lot more aggressive,” said Livingston, stressing that snow will help but will not fully douse the blaze. “It’s not going to put it out. There’s still going to be a lot of work to do.”

