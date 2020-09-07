CHSAA to meet with state officials about 2020-21 athletic calendar

Social media was abuzz on Monday afternoon after reports that the Colorado High School Activities Association was going to meet again with Colorado state officials regarding more modifications to the 2020-21 athletic calendar, including the possible resumption of football in the fall season.

BoCoPreps.com was able to confirm that CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green sent communication to the organization’s member schools on Monday indicating that Gov. Jared Polis and his COVID Response Team will meet with Blanford-Green early this week to talk about it.

News station KOAA in Colorado Springs first reported the development.

In light of the actions of several states around the country to play fall football as scheduled, and additionally a reversal of decisions in Louisiana and Michigan in which games will now be played by the end of September after initially being delayed to spring, has prompted petitions here in Colorado asking for a change of heart. One petition on Change.org has more than 13,700 signatures.

The statement by Blanford-Green also read that she would follow up with a meeting with the CHSAA Board of Governors.

“My goal is to provide the membership with an update on or before 9/10,” Blanford-Green wrote.

Later on Monday night, CHSAANow.com published a different statement from Blanford-Green in which she states: “Over the course of the past week, this has prompted conversations at the state level to see if some outdoor fall sports could resume under the state safety guidelines, including variances that would be needed to make this happen. We appreciate their willingness to keep the dialogue open.

“Our office will continue to provide further updates if any changes occur with the 2020-21 activities calendar.”

According to MaxPreps.com, six more states kicked off games this past Friday night, including neighboring Kansas. Michigan will get its season going Sept. 18, while Louisiana joins New Jersey with early October start dates.

Eighteen states, including Colorado, are either slated for spring or have not determined a schedule for play.