Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center…

News
Boulder Area news

Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center schedules fundraiser

The Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will host its annual Wild Night fundraiser virtually, the first of its kind in the center’s 12-year history.

The virtual event will have a weeklong auction spanning from mid-morning Sept. 16 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22.

A virtual live auction and special appeal featuring auctioneer Don Martin will be Sept. 19. Registration closes at 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those who have signed up will be sent a Zoom link before the start time. A happy hour and previews for the auction will be from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. The main live auction event will be from 6 to 7:15 p.m. A virtual “Heads and Tails” game will also be held for a chance to win $400 in Target gift cards.

Auction items must be picked up on two designated days after the event because mailing is not available.

Registration is free and is done on the center’s website at greenwoodwildlife.org. The center recommends a tax-deductible donation to offset the event costs. All proceeds benefit orphaned and injured wildlife at Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center near Lyons.

Tory Lysik

