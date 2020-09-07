GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Passing motorists put out small wildfire…

News
Boulder Area news

Passing motorists put out small wildfire sparked by firework in Boulder County

By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Passing motorists put out a small wildfire that was sparked by a firework Sunday night in Boulder County.

Dispatchers received reports of the fire about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 11,400 block of N. Foothills Highway in unincorporated Boulder County, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release. The road in that area is also signed as U.S. 36 and Colo. 7.

Deputies and members of the Hygiene Fire Department responded and learned that passing motorists had extinguished the fire before they arrived.

The release states it is not known who set off the firework that caused the fire. Colorado is under a state-wide fire ban, which prohibits the use of fireworks.

Deputies are also responding to multiple reports of illegal campfires despite the fire ban, according to the release. Boulder County officials ask that people follow the fire ban and refrain from using fireworks. Residents are asked to report someone violating orders to call 911.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Colorado Rolfing & Healing Arts

    If you often experience migraine headaches, chronic neck and back pain or fatigue, CranioSacral therapy may be the help you...
  2. Discovery Ridge In Superior

    Are you looking for a new home that matches your unique lifestyle? Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior...
  3. Age 55+ Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  4. Like A NYC Deli, But In Longmont

    Your Butcher, Frank continues to make new fans with all the amazingly tasty selections. It’s like a NYC deli, but...
  5. Lower Your Utility Bills

    Want to know how you can lower your utility bills? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating can help! Their plumbing and heating...