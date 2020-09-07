Passing motorists put out small wildfire sparked by firework in Boulder County

Passing motorists put out a small wildfire that was sparked by a firework Sunday night in Boulder County.

Dispatchers received reports of the fire about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 11,400 block of N. Foothills Highway in unincorporated Boulder County, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release. The road in that area is also signed as U.S. 36 and Colo. 7.

Deputies and members of the Hygiene Fire Department responded and learned that passing motorists had extinguished the fire before they arrived.

The release states it is not known who set off the firework that caused the fire. Colorado is under a state-wide fire ban, which prohibits the use of fireworks.

Deputies are also responding to multiple reports of illegal campfires despite the fire ban, according to the release. Boulder County officials ask that people follow the fire ban and refrain from using fireworks. Residents are asked to report someone violating orders to call 911.