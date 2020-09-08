Runway construction to begin Tuesday at Boulder Municipal Airport

Beginning Tuesday, the Boulder Municipal airport will be partially closed for asphalt rehabilitation of Runway 8/26, the airports main taxiway, and the parking area.

According to a news release, the runway’s lighting and signage will be outfitted with new energy-efficient LED fixtures as part of the construction project. It is estimated to be complete by Oct. 23.

Runway 8/26G, which is mainly used for glider operations, will remain available for powered aircraft use during this time.

Night and touch and go operations are prohibited at this time.

Pilots should check the Federal Aviation Administration’s Notices to Airmen and the airport’s webpage, bouldercolorado.gov/airport, during construction.

The project is part of the city’s commitment to the airport’s safe and efficient operation and maintenance.