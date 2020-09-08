GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Abnormally early below-freezing temperatures…

Lifestyles
Outdoors

Abnormally early below-freezing temperatures could ruin Colorado leaf-peeping this year

Aspen leaves likely to turn brown instead of yellow and orange, expert says

Foliage shows off it’s fall colors on Kenosha Pass, Sept. 20, 2016.
By | jmeyer@denverpost.com and | theknow@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

While the snowstorm that barged into the state from the north overnight may help firefighters battling the Cameron Peak fire and others in the state, the cold temperatures that came with it may ruin leaf-peeping.

That’s according to Dan West, the state forest entomologist for the Colorado State Forest Service. Snowfall isn’t the problem, but below freezing temperatures will do the damage.

“It’s definitely going to affect the amount of fall foliage that we see this season,” West said. “We’re likely to see quite a bit of loss of color. Instead of seeing the yellows and the oranges, we’re instead going to see more of a brown effect.”

RELATED: Photos of fall colors spreading through the mountains in 2019

And because the cold snap came so early — before the leaves became walled off from their branches, a biological process in the fall which is what starts the color change — those brown leaves are likely to remain attached to their trees for longer than normal.

“What we see after a freeze event is blackened or brown leaves that persist on the tree,” West said. “They haven’t walled off the leaf, so they are still pushing carbohydrates from the photosynthesis process out of the leaves down into the tree.”

A week ago it appeared that the far southwestern part of the state might be the worst place in the state for leaf-peeping this year because of severe and extreme drought there. But if the cold snap ruins the show in the northern and central mountains, it might be the place to go.

“Although the show might not be as great as it would have been in a year with great precipitation,” West said, “because of this cold event it might be the greatest part in all of the state.”

John Meyer | Olympics/Skiing/Rapids reporter

The Post's ski and Olympics writer, Meyer covered his 12th Games last summer in Rio de Janeiro. He has covered five World Alpine Ski Championships and more than 100 World Cup ski events. He is a member of the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Colorado Running Hall of Fame. He regularly covers running and the Colorado Rapids.

The Know

The entertainment site of The Denver Post
