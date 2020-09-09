Boulder city staff members propose ‘conservative’ 2021 budget

Boulder City Council members had their first chance to discuss the proposed 2021 budget with city staff Tuesday, beginning the process of approving a budget ravaged by the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The study session focused almost exclusively on the $341.1 million budget, which represents a 7.7% decrease from the 2020 approved budget.

City staffers estimate that 70% of revenue sources will be impacted by the pandemic, for an 11% drop in sales and use tax revenue compared to 2019. The proposed budget includes cuts to programs, services and jobs, along with furloughs and no merit increases for most employees.

Emergency personnel will not be furloughed under the proposed budget, and members of the Boulder Police Officer’s Association will be the only employees to get a raise, as their contract with the city stipulates a 3.5% increase.

City staff went through two rounds of cuts when creating the budget, said City Manager Jane Brautigam, with city leaders asking for deeper cuts in the second round.

“The budget that we’re preparing for you is a very conservative budget,” Brautigam said. “We wanted to make it conservative so that in the event that things improve next year, which we hope they will, you have the option of adding things back instead of taking things away.”

Brautigam repeatedly asked that Council eliminate the two furlough days and implement midyear raises if the city’s financial position improves in 2021.

Part of the city’s 2021 budget strategy is to leave approximately $1.4 million in flux so that it can be used for unexpected expenses or revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic.

“We think there’s too much uncertainty, that revenue forecasts might fall short, and in essence, if it does, those reserves will be there,” said Assistant Director of Finance Kara Skinner.

Boulder city officials dipped into budget reserves in 2020 because of coronavirus-induced revenue shortfalls, Skinner said. It’s the city’s policy goal to maintain a reserve that’s 20% of its budget, and the precoronavirus plan for 2020 was to have a 19.5% reserve. But the pandemic forced the city to draw the reserve fund down to 15%. The 2021 budget proposes increasing that to 17.5%.

Overall, the proposed budget would eliminate 56 city positions, 41 of which are vacant and 15 of which are filled. The city is holding 35.25 positions vacant through 2021.

Other cuts include closing the North Boulder Corner and George Reynolds library branches, eliminating the University Hill police annex, not purchasing an incident command vehicle and only removing trees afflicted by the Emerald Ash Borer if they are a threat to public safety.

The proposed budget is not all cuts — it includes $19.8 million in upgrades to water and sewer facilities, $1.7 million for the Fourmile Canyon Creek multiuse underpath at 19th Street and $6.4 million to build a new facility at the Flatirons Golf Course.

The proposed new facility at Flatirons Golf Course was a source of consternation for City Council members, who questioned why the city was improving a golf course amid a year marked by layoffs, furloughs and budget cuts.

The former facility was so badly damaged by the 2013 floods that it was demolished, said Parks and Recreation Director Ali Rhodes, and since then, there has been a trailer for bathrooms at the golf course.

The funding for the project is specifically designated for parks and recreation construction projects, Rhodes added, and the department has been saving for years to replace the old facility.

The new facility will include bathrooms, some office space and a small restaurant and will have family-friendly programming, Rhodes said. One of the main goals of building the new facility is that it will help the golf course generate revenue, since it’s currently not self-sustaining.

When council members asked about building other proposed parks instead, Rhodes said that city staffers haven’t completed the foundational work needed to get other parks built in 2021.

The City Council will hold two public hearings on the budget in October and get additional information from city staff at upcoming meetings.

Council Member Mark Wallach thanked city staff for their work in creating the 2021 budget.

“This is not the budget we would have wanted, but it’s the budget that we have, and it’s put together with care and thoughtfulness,” Wallach said.