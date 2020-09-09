Boulder Community Health Foundation grantees potentially affected by data breach

An attempted ransomware attack on Blackbaud, a global software company, potentially exposed the names and addresses of 71 people who had received grants from the Boulder Community Health Foundation, according to spokesman Rick Sheehan.

He said no Social Security, credit card, or bank information was disclosed, adding the goal of the attack appeared to be disrupting Blackbaud’s business by encrypting customer files in their data centers and did not specifically target the foundation.

Blackbaud hired a third-party team of experts to monitor the dark web as an extra precautionary measure, he said.

He said the foundation also notified 6,886 donors about the breach, though there’s no indication their information was compromised.

“BCH Foundation takes the protection of donor information very seriously, whether it is maintained internally or by an external vendor,” he said.