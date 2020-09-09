Boulder County records 20 coronavirus cases Tuesday

Boulder County reported 20 coronavirus cases Tuesday — following four cases Monday and 65 Sunday — with no new deaths.

The cases bring the county to 2,502 cases to date. Of those, 198 have been hospitalized and 944 have recovered. There are 200 disease investigations in progress and the death toll remains at 79.

The health department said it is investigating a party that occurred Saturday at The Riverside, after a video circulated with a large group of people in attendance.

Also during the weekend, Boulder police issued about 50 warnings to people who jumped the fence to hang out along Eben G. Fine Park, said spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh. There was minimal pushback and most left or moved immediately. It was a mix of college students and families, she said.

A member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School tested positive, and a classroom was quarantined in response, said Boulder County Public Health spokeswoman Chana Goussetis.

The University of Colorado Boulder last updated its coronavirus dashboard on Saturday with Friday’s results. The dashboard will be updated Wednesday with Tuesday’s results, said spokeswoman Melanie Marquez Parra. Since Aug. 24, 103 on-campus tests have returned positive.

Positive tests at CU Boulder also factor into the county’s numbers if the individual who tested positive is a county resident.

Of the county’s numbers, 814 are reported in the 20- to 29-year-old age group.

Data updated Monday shows that 58,959 county residents have been tested for the virus, with 4.02% of tests returning positive. The current five-day average percentage of positive tests is 2.5.

The five-day average of new daily cases Tuesday is 21.8, higher than the five-day average one week ago of 12.

Statewide, there have been 59,674 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,973 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 1,868 deaths because of the coronavirus. There have been 7,161 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 753,209 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age:

0-9: 57

10-19: 335

20-29: 814

30-39: 294

40-49: 294

50-59: 273

60-69: 177

70-79: 139

80+: 106

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department said.