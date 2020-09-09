Boulder County’s Rabbit Mountain to be closed select days for elk management starting Sept. 21

Boulder County’s Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed to the public Mondays through Wednesdays, starting Sept. 21, in an effort to allow for elk management and keep the herd from overrunning the natural area.

The closures will last through Jan. 27 and are part of the Boulder County Commissioner-approved elk management program, which includes limited hunting, according to a news release from Boulder County Parks & Open Space. The commissioners approved a three-year extension of the Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain Elk and Vegetation Management Plan at a public hearing on March 30.

The program was created out of a need to control the elk population. The elk reportedly threatened to overrun the preserve area, which is thought to be one of the most biologically diverse areas on open space property in the county.

The elk herd, at its high point in 2016, was roughly 360. The herd was recorded earlier this year to be 120. The goal is to decrease the amount to 30, if the herd is residential, and 70, if it’s migratory.

Jenny Dalton, Boulder County Parks & Open Space Elk Management Hunt Coordinator, said that should that goal be reached before the three-year extension is up, the hunting will stop.

According to the release, Boulder County has granted access to three hunters per week to hunt this specific area only during this management period. Each hunter was selected through a random drawing of Colorado Parks and Wildlife-licensed hunters who obtained the subunit antlerless license and who then declared interest in this program, according to the release. Hunters were required to attend an orientation class and pass a shooting proficiency test, the release said.

This hunting program is solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool, the release said. There is no cost to the hunter beyond their Colorado Parks and Wildlife license and Boulder County does not receive any revenue. Recreational hunting at Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain or any other open space property is strictly prohibited.

Each hunter is permitted to harvest one elk per week, per hunting license restrictions, Dalton said. If hunters are successful early in the week, the park will be reopened the following day.

The park will also be open to the public the entire weeks of Nov. 22 and Dec. 20, for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 18.

For more information about this program and the management goals at Ron Stewart Preserve, people can visit boco.org/elk or contact Dalton at jdalton@bouldercounty.org or 323-420-8551.