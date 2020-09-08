Broomfield Chamber to host candidate forums

The Broomfield Chamber of Commerce is hosting two education series candidate forums for State Senate District 23 and Colorado House of Representatives District 33.

The District 33 forum, which will feature Matt Gray (D) and Mindy Quiachon (R), will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24. The District 23 Candidate forum, which will feature Barb Kirkmeyer (R) and Sally Boccella (D), will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29. Both forums will be held over Zoom. Meeting information will be distributed to attendees via email prior to the event date.

Tickets are $10 for chamber members and $20 for non-members. To learn more and buy tickets visit broomfieldchamber.com.