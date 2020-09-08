GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Broomfield Chamber to host candidate forums

NewsBoulder Area news

Broomfield Chamber to host candidate forums

The Broomfield city limits signs on the east side of the city. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Broomfield Chamber of Commerce is hosting two education series candidate forums for State Senate District 23 and Colorado House of Representatives District 33.

The District 33 forum, which will feature Matt Gray (D) and Mindy Quiachon (R), will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24. The District 23 Candidate forum, which will feature Barb Kirkmeyer (R) and Sally Boccella (D), will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29. Both forums will be held over Zoom. Meeting information will be distributed to attendees via email prior to the event date.

Tickets are $10 for chamber members and $20 for non-members. To learn more and buy tickets visit broomfieldchamber.com.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Colorado Rolfing & Healing Arts

    If you often experience migraine headaches, chronic neck and back pain or fatigue, CranioSacral therapy may be the help you...
  2. Discovery Ridge In Superior

    Are you looking for a new home that matches your unique lifestyle? Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior...
  3. Age 55+ Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  4. Like A NYC Deli, But In Longmont

    Your Butcher, Frank continues to make new fans with all the amazingly tasty selections. It’s like a NYC deli, but...
  5. Lower Your Utility Bills

    Want to know how you can lower your utility bills? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating can help! Their plumbing and heating...