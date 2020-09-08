Coffee and Conversation returns to Broomfield Veterans Museum

The Broomfield Veterans Museum will bring back Coffee and Conversation, the twice-monthly history presentations the museum hosted in-person until COVID caused them to stop.

Safety precautions will be in place and there will be limited seating, Director of Marketing and Public Relations Jim Groh said, but there are plans to put overflow in the museum’s library.

Upcoming presentations include:9 a.m. Saturday: John Steinle: “Frontier Aflame: The War of 1812 in the West”9 a.m. Sept. 26: Flint Whitlock: “Colorado’s Contribution to Victory in World War II”10 a.m. Oct. 10: (In the Broomfield Auditorium, 3 Community Park Road, Broomfield) Colleen Sawyer and Shirley Jamiel: “A view of World War II Through Womens’ Eyes on Both Sides of the Atlantic”

The September events will be held at the museum, 12 Garden Center. Coffee and donuts will be served.