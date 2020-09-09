CU Boulder researchers discover how to remove lunar dust from astronaut gear

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are paving the way in finding a new solution to space cleaning. Beams of electrons are being tested to potentially be a way to zap their equipment free of lunar dust also known as regolith.

Lunar dust like any dust has a problem of cleanliness but with an extra series of issues making it a thorn in the side of astronauts. The material is fine like flour with the texture of sandpaper giving the crews and their equipment on the Apollo missions, a very serious beating.

Not just the equipment is damaged. Lunar dust provides astronauts with a series of health concerns. During the Apollo moon mission much of the dust caked on to the astronauts’ equipment when they came into their cabins. The accumulation of the dust also helped lead the crew to get what is known as “lunar hay fever,” which has symptoms of a common cold. There is also the potential for lung and brain damage after long periods of exposure to dust.

Another problem proposed by the dust is that it is drenched in constant radiation by sitting on the surface of the moon. This bombardment of radiation makes the dangerous material super sticky to the people and equipment it is harming.

However, a research team lead by CU Boulder has recently discovered the dust may just need an “electron shower.” The shower or beam works like pushing the wrong ends of magnets together to remove the dust.

“The charges become so large that they repel each other, and then dust ejects off of the surface,” said Xu Wang, a research associate in the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) at CU Boulder.

CU Boulder released a video of the device in action. In the video, the dust appears to be jumping off the surface it is on as if being hit with an invisible leaf blower from below. The “moon dust buster” worked on a wide range of surfaces, including astronaut suit fabric and glass.

“Considering the amount of communicating space exploration equipment has to do, and the seriousness of being able to communicate, being able to be cleaned more easily, which allows for missions to go according to plan. There are times the dust just interferes with equipment too much,” said lead author Benjamin Farr, who completed the work as an undergraduate student in physics at CU Boulder.

Study coauthor Mihály Horányi, a professor in LASP and the Department of Physics at CU Boulder, said the technology “has real potential.”

He also said “that one day, lunar astronauts could simply leave their spacesuits hanging up in a special room, or even outside their habitats, and clean them after spending a long day kicking up dust outside. The electrons would do the rest. “You could just walk into an electron beam shower to remove fine dust,” he said.