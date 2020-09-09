Longmont City Council begins reviewing several 2021 capital improvement proposals

Longmont city staff began briefing City Council late Tuesday night about some of the $84.71 million in capital improvement projects recommended in next year’s city budget.

The 2021 capital improvements — additions, repairs and upgrades to the city’s infrastructure — are part of a $371.78 million overall city government spending package staff has recommended, including next year’s operating budget.

As of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, city staff was still in the midst of highlighting some of the project proposals, such as a number of improvements to municipal buildings.

One of those would be improvements to the historic Callahan House at 312 Terry St. and its grounds, including improvement to its existing driveway, repairs of a large leaded glass window on the house’s south side, and new exterior storm windows — all for a total estimated project cost of $60,059.

Another of those projects to a city-owned building covered by the staff presentation would be improvements to the historic former city firehouse at 667 Fourth Ave. that the city leases to the Firehouse Arts Center. That $60,600 project, to be phased in over two years, would include window replacements or repairs of window seals, installations of safety lighting, replacements of basement steps and a handrail, and gutter and drainage work.