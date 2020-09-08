Rain turning to snow and a high of 34 today in Boulder

Boulder will get colder and snowier as the day progresses, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for a rainy morning that should transition completely to snow by about 9 a.m. with a high of 34 and an overnight low of 27. There is a 100% chance of precipitation, with the possibility of 3-5 inches of accumulated snow.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for the possibility of more snow before 4 p.m. with cloudy skies and a high near 40 and an overnight low of 33. There is a 40% chance of precipitation.

Thursday’s forecast calls for rain with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 41. There is a 40 percent chance of showers.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a chance of rain, a high of 67 and an overnight low of 46.