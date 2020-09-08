GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Teen rescued Monday after sustaining injuries…

News
Boulder Area news

Teen rescued Monday after sustaining injuries while skiing in Indian Peaks Wilderness

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Rescuers work to help a 17-year-old girl, who was injured while skiing Skyscraper Glacier Monday. (Courtesy Boulder County Sheriff’s Office).

A 17-year-old girl from Colorado Springs was rescued Monday after she was injured while backcountry skiing at Skyscraper Glacier, north of Rollins Pass in the Indian Peaks Wilderness.

At 11:08 a.m., the Boulder County Communications Center was notified of the injured backcountry skier,  according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The girl reportedly had been seriously injured after she slipped on the snow and hit rocks.

According to the release, Flight For Life Colorado flew five rescuers to a landing zone near the injured girl over the course of three flights. Ground teams from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Grand County Search and Rescue went in on foot from Rollins Pass, bringing additional personnel and rescue equipment, the release said.

Rescuers stabilized the girl in a litter and then used a technical rope system to raise her approximately 160 feet up the glacier to a landing zone at approximately 12,000 feet on the Continental Divide, the release said. Flight For Life Colorado took her to a Denver-area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The rescue lasted approximately seven hours, according to the release.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Grand County Search and Rescue, Flight for Life Colorado and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office were assisted in the rescue by American Medical Response, Nederland Fire Department, Timberline Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Colorado Army National Guard and Colorado Search and Rescue Association.

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Colorado Rolfing & Healing Arts

    If you often experience migraine headaches, chronic neck and back pain or fatigue, CranioSacral therapy may be the help you...
  2. Discovery Ridge In Superior

    Are you looking for a new home that matches your unique lifestyle? Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior...
  3. Age 55+ Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  4. Like A NYC Deli, But In Longmont

    Your Butcher, Frank continues to make new fans with all the amazingly tasty selections. It’s like a NYC deli, but...
  5. Lower Your Utility Bills

    Want to know how you can lower your utility bills? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating can help! Their plumbing and heating...