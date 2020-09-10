Behavioral-health company LifeStance opens clinic in Longmont

Behavioral health company LifeStance Health Inc. is adding eight new clinics in Colorado, including one each in Longmont, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Windsor, the company announced Wednesday.

The clinics will open between now and the end of 2021, said Danish Qureshi, chief growth officer for LifeStance. The company will employ about 200 clinicians and 30 to 50 non-clinical staff. LifeStance is opening 100 to 120 clinics nationwide before the end of 2021, Qureshi said.

“We’ve identified Denver, Fort Collins, and Colorado Springs as being areas where there is significant demand from doctors and patients for behavioral-health clinics,” Qureshi said. “We decided to grow aggressively in those markets throughout Colorado.”

LifeStance, based in Bellevue, Wash., was founded in 2015 and operates more than 150 clinics in 15 states. Its services include psychiatry, medication management, psychological evaluation, and intensive outpatient programs. LifeStance also offers counseling services for individuals, couples, groups, and children.

LifeStance’s new Boulder County and Northern Colorado locations will be: 1630 Dry Creek Drive, Suite 100 B, Longmont; 215 W. Oak St., Fort Collins; 1661 Estrella Ave., Loveland; and 1204 W. Ash St., Windsor.

Other new Colorado clinics include two in Westminster, totaling 20,268 square feet for six locations in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

LifeStance also is adding new offices in Lakewood and Littleton, and expanding an existing clinic in Denver. The leases and expansion were secured by Matt Patyk, Melanie Davis, Annah Moore and Emmett Purcell of CBRE’s Denver office.

LifeStance already operates nine clinics in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Loveland that employ about 100 clinicians.

“We are hoping to help patients throughout the region as they navigate the complexities brought on by COVID, work-from-home, and job loss,” Qureshi said. “We’re hoping to provide a much-needed service to the whole community to build on our existing base.”

