Boulder, CU Museum of Natural History partner for Bee Boulder Festival

Boulder and the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History are partnering on Saturday to celebrate Boulder Pollinator Appreciation Month.

Community members, area nonprofits and businesses are joining the effort to organize the Bee Boulder Festival on Saturday. The purpose of the festival is to celebrate the health and beauty that bees and other insects bring to Boulder’s natural areas.

The free, virtual festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature gardening workshops and experts will provide advice about pollinators, native plants and growing local food. They will also offer information about how to improve the landscaping for people and for pollinators.

Attendees will learn ways they can support biodiversity and protect pollinators including how to select plants, design a garden, collect native plant seed, manage pests without pesticides, construct pollinator pathways in their neighborhoods. There will also be activities and entertainment for kids, including performances by Jeff & Paige, a musical duo that teaches children science through music and stories.

More information about Pollinator Appreciation Month and a full list of event details can be found at the Bee Boulder website.