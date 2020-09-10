Boulder’s severe weather shelter helped 25 people Tuesday night; no one turned away

As Boulder saw September snow and a drastic drop in temperature, the severe weather shelter accommodated 25 people Tuesday night and was expected to remain open Wednesday night.

The shelter is at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, 4869 Broadway, and did not have to turn away anyone Tuesday night, said Director of Housing and Human Services Kurt Firnhaber, who acknowledged Tuesday the possibility of more than 30 people needing shelter.

“With COVID-19, we cannot go over capacity to maintain social distancing and bed layouts determined by public health,” he said Tuesday about the severe weather shelter’s 30-person limitation.

The city announced Tuesday the severe weather shelter would be open Wednesday night. Firnhaber said Wednesday that the severe weather shelter will not be open Thursday night because of the milder forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, the high Thursday will be near 53 degrees and the low will be about 40 degrees.

The severe weather shelter typically runs from Oct. 1 to May 31 and is offered on nights where there is a National Weather Service warning or watch for winter weather, a prediction of temperatures below 32 degrees or a prediction of temperatures below 38 degrees with a likelihood of precipitation, said city spokesman Zach McGee in an email Tuesday.

For more information about the severe weather shelter, call Coordinated Entry at 303-579-4404.