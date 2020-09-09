GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Broomfield officer rescues owl

A Great Horned Owl after it was rescued in Broomfield Monday. Photo courtesy of the Broomfield Police Department
By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
A injured Great Horned Owl was rescued from a Broomfield front yard Monday near Stonehaven and McIntosh Avenues.

About 8 a.m. a resident called police, who dispatched Broomfield Animal Services Supervisor Amy Voltin.

She met a patrol officer who had also responded and found the injured owl walking back and forth in the middle of the street. By the time Voltin arrived, the owl was “hanging out in a person’s front yard.”

Birds of prey typically have large, sharp talons and beaks that inflict serious injury, so animal control officers use nets and thick blankets. In this case she used a blanket to “make an owl burrito” by cornering the animal in the bushes and bundling her to keep the owl safe.

“We got her into a towel and directly transported her to Birds of Prey,” Voltin said. “They think she maybe flew into a window or got slightly grazed by a car.”

There was a little blood coming from her mouth, she said, but nothing traumatic. The owl went into an incubator where she will stay until she’s well enough to be released.

“She was a very healthy weight,” Voltin said. “We were actually giggling because she was kinda chunky.”

The owl was banded, which sometimes happens when owls are near the airport and are relocated for their safety. Officials at Birds of Prey said they would follow up with the state to see if that was the case.

Broomfield’s animal services tries to help out with Birds of Prey, when they have the necessary equipment, which happens a couple times a month.

On average the office hears calls about a bear in Broomfield once a year and a moose maybe every other year, Voltin said. The office has been seeing more bobcats in the area compared to past years, she said.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
