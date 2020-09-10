BVSD, SVVSD recognized by Recycle Colorado for zero-waste efforts

Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley recently jointly received the Outstanding Outreach award from Recycle Colorado for being among the first school districts in the nation to move toward zero waste.

Through participation in Eco-Cycle’s Green Star Schools program, both districts work to reduce waste through waste reduction, composting and recycling in schools. The program also engages students and staff members through sustainability education and activities.

“It’s the most comprehensive waste-reduction program in schools,” said Kim Orr, Eco-Cycle’s Green Star Schools program manager. “It’s been a great team effort from everyone in the schools, not just students and teachers, but custodial and food service staff.”

Orr said the program includes composting in the cafeteria and throughout the school, education to increase recycling rates, a waste-free month contest and the opportunity to apply for small grants for waste-reduction projects. Eco-Cycle will help with school events, including carnivals and fairs.

That large-scale composting of food waste and non-recyclable paper — such as paper towels from the kitchen, cafeteria, classrooms, offices and bathrooms — reduces a participating school’s trash by one-third, according to Eco-Cycle. Another third of the average school’s waste stream is recycled.

Eco-Cycle launched Green Star Schools in four Boulder Valley schools in 2005. It has grown to 55 schools in Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley, with more than 20,000 students and 2,000 staff members participating. Almost 30 schools also are on the waitlist for the program.

The program started at elementary schools and, as students moved up to middle and high schools, they lobbied to bring in the programs at their new schools, she said.

“The student buy-in is really great,” Orr said.

Students in Green Star Schools have led campaigns and outreach efforts to encourage participation on waste-reduction efforts.

At Lafayette’s Centaurus High, the school’s EcoWarriors club set up a table in the cafeteria to encourage packing reusables and proper sorting of school lunch waste. The club also volunteered at Ryan Elementary’s 10-year Green Star School celebration where members helped elementary students learn to how to sort waste correctly by spinning a sorting wheel.

Students at Longmont’s Altona Middle School worked through a multi-unit program on waste in sixth-grade science classes. After completing all units, each student took a “Green Team” quiz and earned a personal Green Star School certification.

At Boulder’s Eisenhower Elementary, the EcoEagles Green Team donned construction vests and gloves and became zero-waste “goalies,” standing at zero-waste stations to make sure their classmates knew what to discard in which bin. Other EcoEagles helped at recess by picking up litter and sorting it into correct bins.

The student council at Longmont’s Central Elementary celebrated Earth Day by promoting a “green challenge” to all students, staff members and families, challenging them to make 20 green changes in their lives in 2020.

“SVVSD achieves its goals of continued waste reduction through its participation in Eco-Cycle’s Green Star Schools,” Jessica Pearson, St. Vrain energy and sustainability manager, said in a written statement.