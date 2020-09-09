Chance of snow and a high of 40 today in Boulder

Boulder may see continued snow in the morning with slightly warmer temperatures today.

Today’s forecast calls for a 50% chance of more snow before noon with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 40 and an overnight low of 33. There is a 20% chance of rain overnight.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a rain and partly sunny skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 40. There is a 40% chance of showers.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a chance of rain, a high of 70 and an overnight low of 47.

Weekend forecasts call for sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and 80s.