CU Boulder reports 30 new coronavirus cases

The University of Colorado Boulder reported 30 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the campus total to 133 cases with 22 isolation spaces in use.

CU Boulder did not update its online dashboard over the holiday weekend. The campus’ last update, on Saturday, coincided with its largest single-day increase of 49 cases.

The campus performed 1,373 monitoring tests and 171 diagnostic tests on Tuesday, according to the dashboard. CU Boulder has performed 9,271 monitoring tests since Aug. 24.

