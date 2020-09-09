GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Boulder reports 30 new coronavirus cases

News
CU News

CU Boulder reports 30 new coronavirus cases

By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The University of Colorado Boulder reported 30 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the campus total to 133 cases with 22 isolation spaces in use.

CU Boulder did not update its online dashboard over the holiday weekend. The campus’ last update, on Saturday, coincided with its largest single-day increase of 49 cases.

The campus performed 1,373 monitoring tests and 171 diagnostic tests on Tuesday, according to the dashboard. CU Boulder has performed 9,271 monitoring tests since Aug. 24.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Katie Langford

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in CU News

  1. Colorado Rolfing & Healing Arts

    If you often experience migraine headaches, chronic neck and back pain or fatigue, CranioSacral therapy may be the help you...
  2. Discovery Ridge In Superior

    Are you looking for a new home that matches your unique lifestyle? Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior...
  3. Age 55+ Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  4. Like A NYC Deli, But In Longmont

    Your Butcher, Frank continues to make new fans with all the amazingly tasty selections. It’s like a NYC deli, but...
  5. Lower Your Utility Bills

    Want to know how you can lower your utility bills? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating can help! Their plumbing and heating...