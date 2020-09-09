Drastic weather changes hit Broomfield, state

Broomfield saw falling ash, 90-plus degree highs and about an inch and a half of snow over the Labor Day Weekend.

Morning rain and sleet turned to snow early Tuesday afternoon in Broomfield after a cold front moved into the area Monday night.

Light snow was expected to continue through Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service reported on Tuesday, which warned roads could be slushy and icy. The forecast Tuesday called for rain and possible snow Wednesday afternoon.

Street Services Superintendent Geoff Wells said Broomfield had as small crew of city and county snowplows on standby Tuesday evening watching for ice accumulation on overpasses and small bridges as a precaution. The streets were “way too hot still” to see accumulation of any significance, he said, although it was accumulating on yards.

Local meteorologist Matt Kelsch predicted Monday that Boulder and Broomfield counties could receive between 4 and 9 inches of snow. In a tweet, the weather service reported 4.6 inches of snowfall in Boulder Tuesday evening.

A winter weather advisory and freeze warning was put in place through noon Wednesday.

Thursday there is a 30% chance of showers after noon, according to Monday morning’s weather service forecast, with a high near 53. Friday there is a 20% chance of showers with mostly sunny skies and a high near 68, according to the NWS.

By the weekend highs are expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s.