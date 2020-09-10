Longmont City Council gives initial OK to ordinance restricting streamside development

Longmont City Council has given initial approval to an ordinance that would impose further restrictions on proposed developments or redevelopments adjacent to streams, creeks, and wetlands.

The amendments to Longmont’s Land Development Code, which got council members’ unanimous vote of approval Tuesday night, stem from directions the council gave staff on July 14.

The ordinance now is scheduled for a public hearing and final Council action on Sept. 22.

For nearly 14 years, Longmont has required 150-foot setbacks for developments adjacent to the St. Vrain River, Left Hand Creek, Dry Creek No. 2 and Boulder Creek corridors and Union Reservoir.

Last Oct. 22, the council approved an ordinance amending the Land Development Code to adopt new criteria for evaluating requests for variances from that setback restriction for development proposed closer than 150 feet to riparian or wetland areas. The ordinance also created a definition for a “Sustainability Evaluation System” amending earlier criteria and procedures for reviewing such requests.

All setback variance proposals are now be reviewed by a Development Review Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission, which make recommendations to City Council. The council is the final decision-maker on variance requests.

An updated Wildlife Management Plan recommended adding four water bodies to the setback variance-review process: Dry Creek No. 1, in southwest Longmont from Grandview Meadows Drive west to Mountain Drive; Lykins Gulch in southwest Longmont, from the confluence of the St. Vrain River west to the west property line of the Vance Brand Airport; Spring Gulch No. 1 in south central Longmont, from the confluence of the St. Vrain River north to Boston Avenue, and Spring Gulch No. 2 in eastern Longmont, from the confluence of St. Vrain River north to Stephen Day Park.

Council approved Councilwoman Polly Christensen’s amendment to the staff-drafted ordinance — a revision suggested by Lefthand Drive resident Ruby Bowman, a member of Stand With Our St. Vrain Creek, an organization that’s long been lobbying the city for stronger protections of riparian areas to include “concentrations of rare native fish” and “key use areas for migrant songbirds and key nesting areas for grassland birds” in evaluating proposed developments and any applications for variances from the city code’s restrictions.

“Most of the time developers and the environmental consultants who are hired by the developers to do the wildlife reports are not aware of the rare native fish in the Saint Vrain,” Bowman said in a Monday email to council members.

“We have songbirds and grassland birds in Longmont that need protection as well,” Bowman said in her email urging that they be added to the ordinance’s list of habitat features.

While Tuesday night’s council consideration of the proposed ordinance did not include a formal public hearing, Bowman — along with Rangeview Lane resident Shari Malloy and East 16th Avenue resident Jamie Simo, also members of Stand With Our St. Vrain Creek — called in to urge council adoption of the measure.

Malloy, Bowman and Sima also called on the city to go ahead with its previously planned hiring of a staff environmental sustainability planner as soon as possible, a hiring that’s currently on hold because of budgetary belt tightening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The three also urged the city to hire more rangers to monitor and patrol people’s uses of Longmont’s parks, and city-owned open spaces and nature areas and to enforce compliance with regulations and policies about permitted uses of those outdoors areas.

Malloy said there has been a “tremendous increase” in people’s use, “overuse, and often abuse,” of “all of our natural places” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simo said people have been flocking to those areas after officials eased stay-at-home orders, “and they haven’t always treated our natural areas with the respect and care they deserve.”

Further information

Ordinance 2020-37, the measure that would repeal and reenact Longmont Municipal Code sections “On The Protection Of Streams And Creeks/Wetlands/Riparian Areas” and “On Habitat And Species Protection” can be viewed in attachments to Item 9C on Tuesday night’s City Council agenda, tinyurl.com/y6dpreut. That item also has a link to a staff memo to council about the ordinance.