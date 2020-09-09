RTD weighing more than 600 layoffs to close budget hole

The Regional Transportation District gave notice Tuesday that more than 600 union and salaried workers may face layoffs as the agency tries to close a $166 million projected shortfall in next year’s budget.

While the numbers are still in flux, RTD’s notice says current plans call for cuts affecting about 635 employees, plus the elimination of an unspecified number of vacant positions. All told, the agency is targeting roughly 25-30% of its budgeted positions.

The union that represents bus and train operators and operational support staff questioned the reliability of the agency’s financial projections and accused RTD officials of “fear-mongering.” The union asserted in a news release that laying off so many “front-line employees” would harm RTD service for years to come, even after the pandemic subsides.

The agency had delayed plans to announce the impending layoffs to employees Tuesday because Interim General Manager Paul Ballard and the business staff still were in the process of finalizing the plan they will present to RTD’s elected board next week. They also were seeking updated financial projections.

But the union forced management’s hand by issuing its blistering news release just after noon. About four hours later, Ballard issued a memo to all employees.

“We know that this is a difficult time for employees and the whole organization,” Ballard wrote. “These are unprecedented times that have created much disruption and anxiety in our lives. We understand that the decisions the agency will be forced to make to address our financial challenges are creating much uncertainty and concern, but it’s important for you to know that your continued dedication to this organization and its mission is much appreciated.”

In a followup news release, Ballard said that “like much of the world, (RTD) is having to face the reality of our times by addressing the financial impact of the pandemic.”

His memo outlined other proposals that would affect employees next year, including pay freezes and flat pension contributions for administrative employees, along with furloughs for those making more than $60,000. RTD also is proposing to eliminate overtime and extra shifts for all workers.

Lance Longenbohn, the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union’s Local 1001, said in an interview that RTD officials told him last week that the jobs of nearly 500 union employees were in jeopardy, including about 230 operators. It’s unclear if those figures are still current.

RTD has roughly 2,000 union employees and 850 salaried workers.

Newly appointed CEO and General Manager Debra Johnson, who’s negotiating a contract and salary, hasn’t started at the agency yet.

“We hope that RTD’s new GM, Debra Johnson, will take a hard look at the numbers being briefed to the RTD Board by its austerity Task Force, and not allow RTD’s mission — and its workforce — to be damaged by hasty action,” the ATU unit’s release said.

In recent weeks, discussions with board members about the projected shortfall — amounting to roughly 20% of the operating budget — have included more than $75 million in potential cuts to administration and service. The bulk would be personnel costs.

“Nothing is set in stone yet,” board Director Claudia Folska told The Denver Post after receiving one of several private budget briefings for board members last week. But, she added, “I can say that everything is on the table.”

A board study session that had been set for Tuesday to discuss specifics publicly was delayed until Sept. 15.

To balance the budget, the board also is considering the controversial move of suspending annual contributions to RTD’s FasTracks Internal Savings Account, including $17.6 million next year. Some board members want to tap into its $119 million balance to cover RTD’s $33 million contribution toward a planned bus route-improvement project on Colorado 119 between Boulder and Longmont.

That account is RTD’s piggy bank for unfunded FasTracks projects, including completion of a northwest rail line to Boulder and Longmont — a $1.5 billion project that’s decades behind schedule.

As for the impact on jobs, it’s unclear whether employees of the private operators who run some RTD routes also will face layoffs. Longenbohn suggested that was likely, given the far-reaching effects of the proposed budget cuts.

The pandemic caused ridership to plummet in March, and it was still down about 60% from normal last month. In the spring, RTD reduced most service to weekend levels. It has assigned idled operators to cleaning duty and other tasks to keep them busy.

With sales tax proceeds down severely — a condition expected to persist beyond 2021 — it was only a matter of time before RTD began looking at staffing cuts. It’s a remarkable turn from a year ago, when RTD was struggling to hire enough operators quickly enough, causing operator shortages.

“That’s the ironic thing — they just recently, within a week or two, stopped hiring,” Longenbohn said.

Ballard’s memo notes that RTD has been able to avoid layoffs this year because it received approval for up to $232 million in federal coronavirus relief money, but he said that will run out in December.

Short of job cuts, salaried employees have taken several furlough days in recent months, but the union resisted that cost-cutting measure for its workers.

The union’s statement Tuesday questioned the economic projections produced for RTD by the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder, noting wild swings in the past. A few months ago, RTD’s forecasted shortfall for 2021 narrowed from $252 million to $166 million — still dire, though less severe.

Folska said RTD and other transit agencies’ severe budget shortfalls point to the need for Congress to pass a second coronavirus pandemic stimulus package providing additional aid on top of money the agencies received earlier this year.

“Absolutely, this is a desperate situation,” she said, casting blame on Senate Republicans’ holdup of a House-passed bill.

Other budget-balancing decisions under consideration by RTD’s board include dipping into reserves, including by nearly $59 million for operation of the FasTracks lines and $8.6 million in the base budget, which covers RTD’s other operations. During a board session last week, agency staff said RTD’s plan for coming years would leave reserves with just a one-month cushion.