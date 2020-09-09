Sheltair completes hangar complex at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

Sheltair Aviation Services LLC has opened its new terminal and hangar spaces at Broomfield’s Rocky Mountain Metropolitan airport after a little more than a year’s worth of construction.

The project is anchored by a 10,400-square-foot terminal and 4,455 square feet of office space, along with 11 acres of apron space and 31,050 square feet of cabin-class hangar space for airplane storage.

Sheltair broke ground on the project last August.

“Our new complex and the related services we provide the general aviation community ensures that we can not only meet but exceed the needs of this important and growing market,” president Lisa Holland said in a statement.

The Florida-based Sheltair operates 17 other fixed-base operator properties, with all prior projects based east of the Mississippi River.

