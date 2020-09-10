SVVSD hopes to move to hybrid learning model in October

The St. Vrain Valley School District is planning to move to a hybrid of in-person and online learning starting in October, if it’s supported by health data, Superintendent Don Haddad said at Wednesday’s school board meeting.

The district started the school year with all students attending classes online. Factors in making the decision to move to a hybrid model will include local health data and state quarantine requirements for confirmed and suspected cases.

A decision is expected to be announced at a virtual community meeting, which will include Boulder County Health officials, that’s scheduled for 6 to 7 pm. Sept. 21. Watch live at vimeo.com/svvsd. Submit questions in advance at stvra.in/covidtownhall.

“We’re pushing as hard as we can to get back to in person learning,” Haddad said.

Based on current health data, he said, he would recommend a hybrid model.

Metrics for determining whether school districts should have in-person, hybrid or remote learning have been developed by Boulder County Public Health in collaboration with St. Vrain Valley. St. Vrain plans to consider both Boulder County and Weld County data, district officials said.

The first three benchmarks, which are being used by multiple counties, are the 14-day case rate per 100,000 people over two weeks, the two-week trend in case rates and the percent positivity for testing.

The other two, which are unique to Boulder County, are the trend in case rates of 5- to 19-year-olds for two weeks and the health department being able to contact those with probable cases — and their close contacts — within 24 hours.

The goal of the metrics, according to Boulder County Health, is to provide warning signs of community spread, which would lead to a recommendation for schools to be remote. Haddad said waiting two weeks to make a decision on a hybrid model will allow time for a potential post-Labor Day spike in cases to show up.

In the meantime, he said, he plans to continue to push the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to relax its required quarantine protocols for suspected COVID-19 cases in schools, noting how similar the symptoms are to other illnesses, especially the flu.

He said he’s heard from other districts that have gone back in-person, whether full time or with a hybrid, that they’ve been required to quarantine multiple classes and grade levels and, in some cases, close entire schools, under the guidelines.

If St. Vrain goes to a hybrid model, he said, there’s no questions quarantines will be needed. But because the district is offering free, voluntary coronavirus testing for teachers that’s expected to have a two- to three-day results turnaround, the amount of time in quarantine should be shortened, he said.

“The biggest challenge for us, given that the data is in a favorable place, is coming back to school and experiencing the reality of daily quarantines,” he said.

Before the tentative hybrid plan was announced, five parents spoke during public comment to urge the district to find a way to get students back in school. At least four are in a Facebook group, St Vrain Educational Advocates, that also started a Twitter campaign this week around the need for in-person learning.

Sarah Longoria, a mom of four who lives in Erie, said she’s seen depression and apathy in all her children during online learning. While physical safety has been prioritized, “those efforts have come at the expense of mental, social, emotional and academic health,” she said.

“They’re just kind of surviving,” she said, adding she wants St. Vrain to join other districts in providing in-person learning. “Their whole health needs to be our top priority.”

Dan Maloit, who started the Facebook group and has a kindergartner, fourth grader and sixth grader in St. Vrain schools, said he was watching his kids “get really frustrated” with online learning and hearing similar stories from friends.

“These are kids who are smart, who enjoy school, and they’re losing it every single day (with online learning),” said Maloit, who wasn’t able to speak at the meeting as planned because of technical issues. “It seemed like there was no one collecting the voices of those who aren’t being served well right now.”

He said he wants the group to work with the district on a solution that reflects the reality that COVID-19 may be part of a lifelong term, adding the group supports teachers and supports implementing the safety measures, including masks and social distancing, needed to return in person.

“We can’t live in a fantasy world,” he said. “We have to learn to adjust our behavior to live with it. We need a balance to get back to some sense of normalcy. We need the kids back in school.”

The neighboring Boulder Valley School District on Tuesday announced a plan to bring K-2 students back in person by the end of September, as well as providing part-time in-person learning opportunities for students in intensive special education programs and the technical education program.

For the rest of the district’s students, Boulder Valley is developing guidelines for outdoor small group opportunities. And a working group is continuing to look for in-person options for students in grades three through 12.

Also on Wednesday, Adams 12 Superintendent Chris Gdowski announced he will recommend to the school board on Thursday that elementary students return to school full time and secondary students return in a hybrid model.

If approved by the school board, students would return in person Oct. 1.