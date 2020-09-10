GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Weld County Clerk adds Firestone motor vehicle registration kiosk

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Weld Clerk and Recorder’s Office has added a self-service motor vehicle registration kiosk to a Firestone location for southern Weld residents. according to a Wednesday news release.

Weld County residents now can renew their vehicle registrations at that kiosk at the King Soopers at 6110 Firestone Blvd. The touch-screen terminal allows a resident to walk up, scan the bar code on their vehicle renewal notice, pay fees by cash, check, credit, or debit card, and receive their printed registration and license plate tabs on the spot, without waiting at a county office.

The Clerk’s Office said that people can reduce wait times, “skip the trip” and renew their license plates by mail, online at www.colorado.gov/renewplates, or a drop-box at any county branch office. The office staff said those options, in addition to kiosks, save time and fuel and help to conserve taxpayer resources.

