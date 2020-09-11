Bedrooms Are For People to host march in Boulder to fight against occupancy limits

Bedrooms Are For People will conduct a march Saturday to continue its fight to get Boulder’s occupancy limits overturned.

The march will take place at noon, starting on the downtown Boulder County Courthouse lawn, 1325 Pearl St., in Boulder.

On its website, the citizen-led campaign group said the march’s purpose is to “fight for a moratorium on all occupancy enforcement until permanent changes are made and Boulder exclusionary occupancy limits are overturned.”

Bedrooms Are For People has been working to amend Boulder’s city charter occupancy rules through a ballot initiative. The aim is to allow housing units to be occupied by the same number of people as available bedrooms, plus one and for a total of four people to occupy a home with fewer than four bedrooms. In most of Boulder, it’s illegal to have more than three unrelated people living together, though, in some specific areas, the limit is four, according to the group’s website.

A 20th Judicial District Court Judge ruled last month that the group could not place its initiative on the November ballot. The ruling was made despite the group being given incorrect information from Boulder city officials on when organizers needed to file a petition to get on the ballot and the number of signatures required.

The Colorado Supreme Court initially said it would rule on an appeal filed by Bedrooms Are For People, but announced in late August that the case was being dismissed.

People can RSVP for the march online at bedroomsareforpeople.com. Those who attend are asked to follow public health directives to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.