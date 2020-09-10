Boulder police officer Waylon Lolotai leaves department

The Boulder Police Department officer who was the subject of several excessive force complaints has left the department — and plans to leave the city.

Former officer Waylon Lolotai would not have been terminated had he not chosen to leave the department, according to a news release from the city.

City spokesperson Shannon Aulabaugh confirmed Aug. 10 that Lolotai was placed on paid administrative leave that month due to an internal investigation into an Instagram account for a company he runs @tacticaltoa, which appears to celebrate police violence against civilians. Boulder Beat first reported the internal investigation.

A professional standards investigation into the social media posts found Lolotai violated two departmental policies — one related to the use of social media and another related to outside employment, the release states.

“Police Chief Maris Herold characterized both violations as minor and said Thursday her plan for addressing them would have been additional training and coaching,” the release states.

Lolotai voluntarily chose to leave the department over concerns about his and his family’s safety, according to the release, which states activists publicized his home address.

He will continue to be a certified police officer eligible for employment with other agencies and departments.

“While the social media posts were inconsistent with the city’s and department’s values, I believe Officer Lolotai is a skilled police officer who has the potential to make a positive difference in policing,” Herold stated in the release. “I wish him the best as he seeks new employment.”

Lolotai was sued by a woman after he shoved her during an encounter on University Hill in 2018, and was also the subject of an investigation for his arrest of a black man who was filming a police interaction with homeless people in 2019.