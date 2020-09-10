Boulder to subsidize sustainable restaurant takeout methods

Boulder will subsidize restaurants that employ sustainable takeout practices.

The climate initiatives department subsidy will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to restaurants that use recyclable and compostable takeout containers.

“The city’s climate team is prioritizing efforts that support our community and recovery in these unprecedented times, while also looking at how we can transition to better materials management in our circular economy work,” Sandy Briggs, sustainability coordinator, said in a statement. “We are making funds available for environmentally friendly takeout items to assist restaurants as they deal with greater takeout demand while also helping to make sustainable choices easier.”

Each restaurant within Boulder’s city limits may receive up to $1,000 worth of compostable and recyclable food serviceware items from Tundra Restaurant Supply, to be paid by Boulder. Restaurants are eligible for bulk pricing if additional items are purchased by the restaurant directly during the same transaction.

Boulder has a zero waste goal of diverting 85% of waste from the landfill by 2025.

To learn more about the program and to participate, visit bouldercolorado.gov/climate/circular-boulder.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC