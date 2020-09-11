CU Boulder faces 12% drop in freshman enrollment

University of Colorado Boulder’s incoming freshman enrollment is expected to drop by more than 12% this year, playing a large part in the additional $25 million budget shortfall now facing the campus.

Overall enrollment will likely decline by 2%, Chancellor Phil DiStefano told the system’s Board of Regents at a virtual meeting Thursday.

“Through the summer we were hopeful that our enrollment would be stable, but we saw significant melt in the weeks before the fall term started,” DiStefano said. “The decrease in enrollment was disappointing and is coming at a time when we’ve made significant investments in returning students to campus, but it’s within our range of budgeting for this year.”

The data presented Thursday represents CU Boulder’s enrollment as of Sept. 4, said system Chief Financial Officer Todd Saliman. The campus is conducting an official enrollment count this week, though it’s unlikely the numbers will change significantly, Saliman said.

The enrollment numbers are lower than what campus leaders predicted in June, when the Board of Regents voted on CU Boulder’s budget.

But departments have already prepared for a 5% budget cut, DiStefano said, and it appears the cuts will remain within that range. That could mean layoffs, salary reductions and positions held vacant as well as cuts to operating, facilities, technology and library budgets.

The departments have been preparing for possible cuts since July, said spokesperson Deborah Mendez Wilson, and will focus on preserving campus priorities such as diversity, inclusion, academic mission, equitable student success and retention, and mental health and wellness.

International students and non-resident students saw the sharpest drops in enrollment, according to the Sept. 4 enrollment data. International undergraduate student enrollment dropped by 22%, international graduate student enrollment dropped by 11% and enrollment for non-resident undergraduate students who live in the U.S. dropped by almost 6%.

Enrollment increased for resident and non-resident graduate students who live in the U.S. and in-state undergraduate enrollment was flat.

The 12% drop in freshman enrollment accounts for about $20 million of the $25 million revenue shortfall, according to the presentation.

CU Boulder must also grapple with predicting what students who didn’t enroll in college this year will do next year, said Patrick O’Rourke, interim chief operating officer at CU Boulder.

The campus saw an “extraordinarily high number” of students deferring this year, O’Rourke said.

Whereas 342 students who planned to attend in fall 2019 deferred until spring or fall of this year, 1,247 students planning to enroll this fall deferred their enrollment until spring or fall 2021, Wilson said.

“We think that deferral is probably related to students who decided they were going to defer for a year because the way that instruction was available and not being normal was factoring in their decision not to enroll at a four-year university this fall,” O’Rourke said.

In an ordinary year, a very small number of students who defer actually end up enrolling the next year, but admissions staff think that number will be much higher, O’Rourke said.

A smaller incoming class sets a lower tuition base for the university for years to come, Wilson said.

“Our revenue loss is outpacing our decrease in enrollment,” Wilson said in an email. “This means we have less revenue to support the costs to instruct our students.”

And while the university received $48 million in one-time federal CARES Act funding to offset some of the additional costs related to coronavirus, those funds will not be available next year.

“That means the overall impact of this experience will require us to continue to examine how we provide our students, faculty, researchers, and staff with the best possible academic experience and, at the same time, streamline our costs and operate more efficiently,” Wilson said.

The Boulder campus is having difficult conversations about the budget, DiStefano said.

“We are not approaching this as business as usual,” he told the Board of Regents. “We will need to address our budget challenges not as a temporary problem, as it may take several years to recover from COVID, and we’re going to approach these discussions carefully to make sure we’re able to meet our mission.”