CU Boulder reports 41 coronavirus cases Thursday, 174 cases to date

The University of Colorado Boulder listed 41 additional coronavirus cases on their online dashboard Thursday, returned from 178 tests Wednesday.

Since Aug. 24, the university has tallied 174 positive cases from 1,119 diagnostic tests. As of Wednesday, 35 of the university’s 249 isolation spaces are in use.

The 41 cases come after an outbreak at CU Boulder’s chapter of Pi Beta Phi was reported. State data shows eight residents have tested positive for the virus and one resident is determined probable.

The dashboard shows 2,374 people have taken screening tests so far this week, out of a total 10,272 since Aug. 24. Those who receive a positive test result from the screening test are then directed to take a diagnostic test.

This is a developing story.