GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Boulder reports 41 coronavirus cases…

News
Boulder Area news

CU Boulder reports 41 coronavirus cases Thursday, 174 cases to date

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The University of Colorado Boulder listed 41 additional coronavirus cases on their online dashboard Thursday, returned from 178 tests Wednesday.

Since Aug. 24, the university has tallied 174 positive cases from 1,119 diagnostic tests. As of Wednesday, 35 of the university’s 249 isolation spaces are in use.

The 41 cases come after an outbreak at CU Boulder’s chapter of Pi Beta Phi was reported. State data shows eight residents have tested positive for the virus and one resident is determined probable.

The dashboard shows 2,374 people have taken screening tests so far this week, out of a total 10,272 since Aug. 24. Those who receive a positive test result from the screening test are then directed to take a diagnostic test.

This is a developing story.

Brooklyn Dance

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Top Quality Home Appliances

    You invested in top quality home appliances—so you want to keep them for years. Even the best appliances need special...
  2. Small Classes And Engaging Lessons

    How do you choose the right school for your student? Talk to the parents. Flagstaff Academy may sound like a...
  3. Is Your Roof Ready For Winter?

    After an unusual September snowstorm, you have to ask yourself, is your roof ready for winter? AJ Shirk Roofing has...
  4. Knee Pain Relief

    Are you seeking knee pain relief following an accident or injury? Or perhaps it has occurred slowly, over time? There...
  5. The Most Talented Artists In Northern Colorado

    Independence Gallery showcases the work of some of the most talented artists in Northern Colorado in a variety of forms...