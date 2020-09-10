GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Gaia sells half of Louisville headquarters for…

NewsBoulder Area news

Gaia sells half of Louisville headquarters for $13M

Louisville officials are discussing possible pay raises for future mayors.
By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Alternative media streaming company Gaia Inc. (Nasdaq: GAIA) has sold half of its headquarters for $13 million in order to pay down debt.

In a statement, the Louisville company said it sold half of the office space at its headquarters at 833 W. South Boulder Road that it said was unoccupied to a “strategic real estate investor.” The company declined to identify the buyer, and no property sales have been recorded at that building with the Boulder County Recorder’s office as of Thursday afternoon.

The company expects to use the proceeds to pay off much of the $16.75 million in long-term debt it had on its books as of the end of June.

Gaia is a streaming service offering content about yoga and expanding consciousness. The company posted a $2.52 million loss last quarter, but thinks it is on pace for profitability because of ongoing demand for content at home.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Top Quality Home Appliances

    You invested in top quality home appliances—so you want to keep them for years. Even the best appliances need special...
  2. Small Classes And Engaging Lessons

    How do you choose the right school for your student? Talk to the parents. Flagstaff Academy may sound like a...
  3. Is Your Roof Ready For Winter?

    After an unusual September snowstorm, you have to ask yourself, is your roof ready for winter? AJ Shirk Roofing has...
  4. Knee Pain Relief

    Are you seeking knee pain relief following an accident or injury? Or perhaps it has occurred slowly, over time? There...
  5. The Most Talented Artists In Northern Colorado

    Independence Gallery showcases the work of some of the most talented artists in Northern Colorado in a variety of forms...