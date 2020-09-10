Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 49 and a chance of rain today in Boulder

Boulder will see slightly warmer temperatures today and perhaps some rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 49 and an overnight low of 38. There is a 30% chance of showers before noon and a 40% chance of showers after 7 p.m.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 68 and an overnight low of 47.
Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 78 and an overnight low of 49.
Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 82 and an overnight low of 52.
