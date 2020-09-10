Broomfield adds diversity, inclusion position

Broomfield appointed an employee to a new diversity position with the goal of looking at how the city and county operates through an equity lens.

Vanessa Oldham-Barton, who used to be the deputy director of Broomfield Health and Human Services, is now the city and county’s director of diversity, equity and organizational development.

About a year ago employees within HHS began pushing for changes to happen in the organization, Oldham-Barton said, but COVID-19 and concerns about racial equity that rose this spring pushed Broomfield to move forward. The goal is to move the needle as far as diversity, equity access and inclusion.

Last summer the HHS staff had implicit bias training and a class on emotional IQ. The goal was to make sure everyone’s voice gets heard, Oldman-Barton said, and that there’s a place for everyone.

“That’s one reason I appreciate and have dedicated so much of my life to Broomfield,” she said. “They’re really good about taking steps to make sure we’re moving forward.”

One of the things addressed was adjusting compensation for bilingual employees who were hired for a particular job, but ended up spending much of their time translating for HHS clients. Another was printing some literature in multiple languages since she believes Spanish is becoming more important. Broomfield also has a large Hmong population, she said, and is home to Mandarin speakers.

“I think we’re realizing our community is looking different and making sure we have access for everybody so they all feel like they belong,” Oldman-Barton said, “and receive services and feel they’re a part of the community.”

One of the first things she and her team wants to do is hire a consultant to help look at policies and procedures at the city and county, assess where the staff is and make recommendations based on those findings.

“We want this to be a very thoughtful process,” Oldham-Barton said. “We don’t want it to feel like we’re checking a box.”

“It’ll be a culture shift. We want Broomfield ultimately to be that place where people recognize we’re doing a deep dive in this and working hard to recognize people for who they are and where they are,” she said. “We want to have this culture of inclusivity in the City and County of Broomfield and the city overall.”

Diversity is more than racial or ethnic backgrounds, she said, and includes the LBGTQ+ community, disabled populations and other groups. Inclusion and access is an imperative part of the equation. It could include hiring process and examining whether people see themselves reflected as part of the community.

COVID has kind of illuminated some of those gaps, Oldham-Barton said, and disparities in the community.

While some people may not see implicit bias, that could be because it’s just not part of their world, she said, but the truth is people are impacted by it every day. It’s fortunate for those who have never felt excluded, she said, but that’s not everyone’s reality and she hopes it doesn’t prevent them from wanting others to feel as secure in the world as they do.

“There is such a thing as privilege,” she said. “As an African American woman, I’ve had to come to grips with my own privilege. I have access to certain things because of education and owning a home — it all plays a piece”

Talking about equity and access to various things can become persona, she said, and everyone has their own beliefs. The goal isn’t to alienate anybody in these conversations, Oldham-Barton said, because everyone has a valid reason for how they feel. It’s about having the conversations in a broader sense.

Down the road she hopes to have community conversations on various topics and acknowledging those differences.

She and her team hope to come up with three goals to accomplish by the end of the year and then broaden that scope for 2021.

Oldham-Barton, who started out with Broomfield as a child welfare intern about 18 years ago, graduated from the Metropolitan State College of Denver with a bachelor of science degree in social work.

Fred Hobbs, director of public relations for Imagine!, said at the beginning of summer a number of employees started speaking up, calling for the organization to do more in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It makes sense,” Hobbs said. “We are an organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. That’s a population that’s historically, and literally, hidden away from society and not allowed to be part of their communities.”

It was also an opportunity for Imagine! to be honest about the organization and admit that it is not where it should, or could, be in terms of actively embracing diversity. A group of employees formed to look at ways to tackle different areas at Imagine! and see what the nonprofit is doing well, not doing well and how to make changes.

They want to establish community partnerships specifically with businesses or other organization that are owned by people of color and connect to them in ways that are “meaningful to both of us,” Hobbs said. Members will also look at its policies and procedures to make sure there is nothing there that would unintentionally lead to a lack of diversity or opportunity for people of color.

It will start with education for staff and, if they want to be a part of the education, the people they serve, Hobbs said. This past Saturday Imagine! held a “celebration of solidarity” at its main office in Lafayette. Art produced by employees and clients was placed out on display. People could look at the art from their vehicle or coming up while wearing a mask.

“It’s a public way of saying ‘we support the Black Lives Matter movement as an organization,’” Hobbs said. “We want that to be known and we want it to be known in a very public way while also acknowledging that we have a long way to go.”

It’s easy to say “we’re already doing our part,” Hobbs said, by serving this one particular population.

“We can’t just say we’re serving this population so we’re good,” he said. “If we’re not doing it in a way that includes everybody, then we’re not, in the end, meeting our mission.”

Imagine! serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as down syndrome and those on the autism spectrum. There was a time in the “not so distant past” when children with these disabilities were not allowed to go to school with neurotypical children, Hobbs said. They were not allowed to play on Little League teams and as adults were not always given the opportunity to find jobs.

Worst of all, he said, were institutions where people with disabilities were housed and not be able to interact with the community. Communities have come a long way since then, but there’s still instances of practices that separate that population rather than include them, including some school programs.

“Most (of our) adults would love to be able to earn a paycheck, pay taxes and spend their hard-earned money in the community,” Hobbs said.

Another anti-racism group in the area is made up of members of the Broomfield Community Service Network. The network is a group that connects Broomfield service organizations, enhances opportunities to work together and builds capacity for greater impact, according to The Refuge’s website.

“This informal group of county social workers, area clergy and nonprofit leaders has been gathering each month for many years,” it states. “We regularly refer our friends and neighbors to these agencies for help with a host of life challenges.”

The group’s Anti-Racism Workgroup meets to brainstorm ways that faith communities can share ideas. Members come from about a dozen area churches, including Discovery Christian Church, Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Broomfield United Methodist Church and United Church of Christ of Longmont.