GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

No Longmont mosquito spraying set for this week

News
Boulder Area news

No Longmont mosquito spraying set for this week

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

With cooler temperatures and lower mosquito counts than in previous weeks, Longmont’s mosquito control contractor, Vector Disease Control International, will not be spraying for mosquitoes on Thursday night, city officials announced Wednesday.

Longmont and Vector Disease Control International will, however, continue to monitor mosquito traps, according to the city’s news release.

When mosquito traps exceed the 150-count threshold and West Nile virus has been detected in Longmont or in areas near the city, the spraying, which normally occurs Thursday nights, will resume.

People can learn more about West Nile virus, the city’s integrated pest management program and how to protect themselves from West Nile virus at LongmontColorado.gov/westnile or by calling 303-651-8416.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Top Quality Home Appliances

    You invested in top quality home appliances—so you want to keep them for years. Even the best appliances need special...
  2. Small Classes And Engaging Lessons

    How do you choose the right school for your student? Talk to the parents. Flagstaff Academy may sound like a...
  3. Is Your Roof Ready For Winter?

    After an unusual September snowstorm, you have to ask yourself, is your roof ready for winter? AJ Shirk Roofing has...
  4. Knee Pain Relief

    Are you seeking knee pain relief following an accident or injury? Or perhaps it has occurred slowly, over time? There...
  5. The Most Talented Artists In Northern Colorado

    Independence Gallery showcases the work of some of the most talented artists in Northern Colorado in a variety of forms...