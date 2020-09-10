Three Points: Rapids offense buzzes vs. Dynamo but still can’t produce multiple goals

Last-moment heroics from Lalas Abubakar saved the Rapids from last place Wednesday night. Down one, Colorado kept peppering the Houston net until the Rapids’ second-year center back netted his first goal in burgundy five minutes into stoppage time.

“Sam Vines played a great ball to me because he saw me. I took off and he gave me a good cross and it took a little bit of composure there, took a touch, and then finished it,” Abubakar said. “I’m happy that I got my first goal for the club, but ultimately disappointed, especially because we gave up a goal.”

Colorado drew the Houston Dynamo 1-1, and are winless since March 7.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s match:

Four-letter words for forwards?

The Rapids offense has dropped from third-best in MLS last year to third-worst in the Western Conference through nine games. Colorado hasn’t produced a multiple-goal game since July 22. In those four matches, Kei Kamara is the lone forward to score.

Kamara and Diego Rubio each scored in double-figures in 2019, and Andre Shinyashiki won MLS Rookie of the Year for his seven tallies.

The offense buzzed Wednesday in generating 26 shots, seven of which were on target, while connecting on 88.3% of their passes and possessing the ball 65.3% of the match. Still, the Rapids’ problems with finishing continued, with the club getting its only goal on a play involving a left back and center back.

“We need to be a little bit more coordinated and a little bit more efficient,” coach Robin Fraser said. “We’re close, but we need to get better at being more clinical in order to finish some of these potential opportunities.”

Defense settles in

The Rapids have only conceded one score in each of their past three games. Wednesday was the only time they made a change in the unit, opting for the more athletic Auston Trusty over the experienced Danny Wilson, who had started the prior two matches.

“I thought Trusty was solid, won some big headers for us, his distribution was clean,” Fraser said. “For someone who hasn’t played a game in a long time, I thought he grew into the game quite well.”

It was Trusty’s first start in over a calendar year after he fell out of favor with the Philadelphia Union coaching staff.

Meanwhile, the one goal the Rapids did concede came eight seconds into the second half and seemed to be partially William Yarbrough’s fault. Either way, it was a momentary lapse that cost the Rapids.

Right back at it

The Rapids don’t get any breaks in the schedule soon. On Saturday, they’re in Utah for the second leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup. To win the competition for the first time since 2015 the Rapids would need to score five goals and win by three.

Next Wednesday the Rapids are in Dallas. The final 12 games of this season’s slate, which will start Sept. 19, are expected to be announced in the next few days.