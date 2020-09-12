Affordable housing project slated for construction this month in downtown Longmont

Construction is slated to begin later this month to create 73 permanently affordable rental homes in downtown Longmont.

The announcement came Friday after the successful closing of the construction loan for The Spoke on Coffman, the Boulder County Housing Authority’s latest community-strengthening initiative.

According to Jim Williams, the county Housing and Human Services Department spokesman, there are plans to begin building the foundation, starting Sept. 21. Project leaders hope to see construction completed by spring 2022.

A county press release said that the new affordable housing neighborhood will be at 518 Coffman St., just one block off Main Street and directly across from Boulder County’s St. Vrain Community Hub service center, a one-stop location for a wide range of services and benefits, including health coverage, food, financial, and child care assistance, financial coaching, immunizations, employment supports and mental health services.

In addition to homes, the release said, there will be a 262-space parking deck with bike and electric vehicle charging, a commercial space with an enterprise café, and office space. The total project is estimated to cost about $29 million, according to Justin Lightfield, senior developer with the Boulder County Housing Authority.

The “environmentally sustainable 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom rental homes” will be available to families and individuals with income up to 60% of the area’s median income, the release said. In 2020, 60% AMI in Boulder County is $69,060 for a family of four or $48,360 for a single-person household, the typical income for a nurse, firefighter, or bank teller, according to the release.

Norrie Boyd, interim director for Boulder County Housing Authority, said the affordable housing is needed in Longmont, especially in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has placed financial strain on many families.

“The Spoke on Coffman will provide housing stability close to jobs, transportation, and service supports,” Boyd said in the release. “We’re eager to start building and have been closely coordinating with local businesses, the Longmont Downtown Development Authority, and our construction contractor to carefully plan the work to minimize impacts to downtown businesses.”

The Longmont Downtown Development Authority has posted an outline of expected construction impacts on its website. Residents should be prepared for demolition of structures and surface lots, jack-hammering and large equipment breaking ground, as well as a large construction crane being used in the area. There will be some parallel parking restrictions on the east side of the 500 block of Coffman Street, as well as northbound and southbound traffic lane shifts between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

The Spoke on Coffman represents a four-party partnership among Boulder County, the Boulder County Housing Authority, the Longmont Downtown Development Authority, and the city of Longmont.

The Boulder County Regional Housing Partnership has set a goal of tripling the number of affordable homes across the county by 2035, and The Spoke on Coffman will be another step in meeting this goal, the release said. Longmont, the release added, is a leading partner in this regional effort.

According to the release, The Spoke on Coffman is benefiting from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority Low Income Housing Tax Credits, a federal program through which investors help fund construction of affordable housing by purchasing tax credits that provide a return on their investment, while enabling rent levels for the homes to be set below market rates. LIHTCs are commonly used for this purpose and represent a public-private partnership that helps communities build permanently affordable housing, the release said.

Affordable housing financing for The Spoke on Coffman, the release said, includes a roughly $15.3 million construction loan by Citi Community Capital; about $11.8 million in affordable housing tax credit equity from Enterprise Housing Credit Investments; approximately $1.6 million in Boulder County Worthy Cause funds; fee waivers from Longmont; about $1.5 million from the Boulder Broomfield HOME Consortium; and roughly $3.7 million in Colorado Department of Local Affairs grant funds.

The design team is led by RNN Architects, a Denver-based architectural firm. The construction team is led by Pinkard Construction.

The release said that the Boulder County Housing Authority expects to release applications for homes at The Spoke on Coffman by December 2021 to January 2022, with move-ins possible by spring 2022. Anyone wanting more information about the new neighborhood, including construction and leasing updates and information about applying, is encouraged to sign up for the interest list, which can be found on the county’s website at thespokeoncoffman.org.

Staff writer John Fryar contributed to this report.